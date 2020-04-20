Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 April 20, 2020

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 14/09 Sunny 60

Incheon 12/09 Sunny 60

Suwon 15/09 Sunny 60

Cheongju 18/10 Sunny 60

Daejeon 16/09 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 14/09 Sunny 70

Gangneung 16/08 Rain 20

Jeonju 17/08 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 17/08 Cloudy 20

Jeju 18/12 Cloudy 20

Daegu 21/09 Cloudy 20

Busan 19/10 Cloudy 20

