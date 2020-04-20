Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 April 20, 2020
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/09 Sunny 60
Incheon 12/09 Sunny 60
Suwon 15/09 Sunny 60
Cheongju 18/10 Sunny 60
Daejeon 16/09 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 14/09 Sunny 70
Gangneung 16/08 Rain 20
Jeonju 17/08 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 17/08 Cloudy 20
Jeju 18/12 Cloudy 20
Daegu 21/09 Cloudy 20
Busan 19/10 Cloudy 20
(END)
