S. Korea reports 13 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,647
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 13 more cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,674.
It marked the third day in a row that the country's new virus infections stayed below 20, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea recorded single-digit new cases on Sunday for the first time in two months with eight, which also marked a drastic drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909 new cases. The country confirmed its first COVID-19 infection on Jan. 20.
Of the new cases, seven came from overseas, the KCDC said.
Buoyed by the signs of a slowdown, the country on Sunday said it would maintain the social distancing drive against the coronavirus by two more weeks until early May with less intensity, easing the guidelines for religious gatherings and recruitment tests.
The nation's death toll from the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by two to 236, the authorities said.
In total, 8,114 people in South Korea have recovered from the virus, rising 72 from a day earlier.
Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region that accounts for around 64 percent of the total cases, added one new case. Its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reported two new cases.
The total number of cases reported in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,833 and 1,361, respectively.
Seoul, the most populous city of South Korea, reported no additional cases, with the surrounding Gyeonggi Province adding two new COVID-19 infections.
