Gov't resumes physical checkups for potential draftees
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The government resumed physical checkups for potential draftees Monday after a monthslong suspension over the coronavirus outbreak, the military manpower agency said.
The examinations were halted on Feb. 24 for two weeks as the country witnessed a drastic surge in COVID-19 cases. The suspension was extended as part of the military authorities' all-out efforts to stop the virus from spreading in military barracks.
"Starting today, we resume conscription examinations for those who wish to undergo that," the Military Manpower Administration (MMA) said in a release.
The resumption is to prevent the possible impact of the virus situation on the country's enlistment system and to minimize inconvenience for potential enlistees, it added.
The decision also came as South Korea has seen a marked drop in the number of new infections.
On Sunday, eight new cases were reported, the first time the daily total has fallen to a single digit in 61 days. On Monday, the country reported 13 new cases, bringing the total to 10,674.
"We will strictly adhere to social distancing guidance in conducting the examinations," the MMA said.
All able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory service for about two years in a country that faces North Korea across a heavily fortified border.
