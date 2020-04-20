Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon vows to promote equal rights for people with disabilities

All Headlines 11:01 April 20, 2020

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the coronavirus outbreak has led South Korea to think more about ways to promote the equal rights of those with disabilities.

The virus crisis has served as a reminder that the scale of damages from a disaster is not equal for everyone, Moon said in his message marking the 40th National Disabled Persons' Day.

Taking a lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government will improve a related system to prevent disabled persons and other vulnerable people from suffering "unequal" damages from a similar diaster, he added.

"COVID-19 is clearly a crisis, but it has given us a chance to realize again that protecting the rights of people with disabilities is a way for all of us to become happy together," Moon wrote on his social messaging account.

President Moon Jae-in speaks at a Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!