Moon vows to promote equal rights for people with disabilities
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that the coronavirus outbreak has led South Korea to think more about ways to promote the equal rights of those with disabilities.
The virus crisis has served as a reminder that the scale of damages from a disaster is not equal for everyone, Moon said in his message marking the 40th National Disabled Persons' Day.
Taking a lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic, the government will improve a related system to prevent disabled persons and other vulnerable people from suffering "unequal" damages from a similar diaster, he added.
"COVID-19 is clearly a crisis, but it has given us a chance to realize again that protecting the rights of people with disabilities is a way for all of us to become happy together," Moon wrote on his social messaging account.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
5
Cybercrimes up 20.7 pct in 2019: data
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
5
Police file arrest warrant for self-isolation violator
-
1
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus infections fall to single digits for first time in 2 months
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
4
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon, Trump agree to cooperate on coronavirus response, related N. Korea aid