The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 April 20, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.87 0.87
2-M 0.97 0.97
3-M 1.03 1.04
6-M 1.05 1.05
12-M 1.14 1.13
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
5
Cybercrimes up 20.7 pct in 2019: data
Most Saved
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
5
Cybercrimes up 20.7 pct in 2019: data
-
1
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus infections fall to single digits for first time in 2 months
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
4
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM