U.S. ambassador's tweet on Global Hawk sparks controversy over publicity of sensitive military assets
By Oh Seok-min
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris' recent tweet about the arrival of Global Hawk unmanned aircraft in South Korea has sparked controversy over whether it is appropriate to reveal developments regarding sensitive military assets without consent from the host country.
On Sunday, Harris said on his Twitter account, "Congratulations to the U.S.-ROK Security Cooperation teams on delivering Global Hawk to the ROK this week," with a photo of two units of RQ-4 Block 30 Global Hawk Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA).
The text on the body of one aircraft read "the Air Force of the Republic of Korea" in Korean, but he did not give further details, including where the photo was taken and exactly when and how many units arrived in South Korea.
Military sources here belatedly confirmed that the plane arrived last week, adding that the photo appears to have been taken before their delivery.
Under a 2011 deal, Seoul purchased four units from the U.S., and the first one was brought over in December last year. One remaining unit is expected to arrive here within the first half of this year.
"Our basic stance is that we do not publicize such things for security reasons. Global Hawk is a key surveillance asset, though we understand high public interest in it," a source said.
"(The tweet) could be seen as an act of diplomatic discourtesy, as South Korea does not want to make the arrival public," he added.
Other sources said the ambassador, as a former military commander, is known to be interested in those assets, and he might see its smooth delivery as a sign of the strong alliance between Seoul and Washington.
In November, Harris revealed the arrival of two F-35A next-generation fighter jets in South Korea via his Twitter. The South Korean military decided not to hold any public events to celebrate its introduction, citing the sensitivity of the issue.
Asked about the government's official stance during a regular briefing on Monday, deputy defense ministry spokesperson Moon Hong-sik said that it is "not appropriate for the ministry to comment on the tweet."
He only said the defense ministry is "aware of the arrival of Global Hawk, and its deployment will be pushed for normally."
South Korea has introduced such advanced weapons in a move to beef up reconnaissance capabilities in the face of persistent threats by North Korea, as well as growing security challenges posed by neighboring countries.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
5
Cybercrimes up 20.7 pct in 2019: data
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) Social distancing weakens as people go outside for blossoms, Easter, elections
-
4
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
5
Cybercrimes up 20.7 pct in 2019: data
-
1
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus infections fall to single digits for first time in 2 months
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
4
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM