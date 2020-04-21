Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
SEOUL -- South Korea has seen no unusual signs with regard to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health, a government source said Tuesday, after CNN reported that Kim is "in grave danger after a surgery."
CNN cited an unidentified "U.S. official with direct knowledge," but offered no further details.
----------------
No unusual activity in N. Korea, Cheong Wa Dae says, amid speculation on Kim Jong-un's health
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday that South Korea has not spotted any "unusual" signs in North Korea that may suggest a serious problem in leader Kim Jong-un's health.
Its statement came in response to multiple media reports that Kim has been hospitalized after a surgery. CNN said that the United States is monitoring "intelligence" that he is in "gave danger." It quoted an unnamed U.S. official.
----------------
(2nd LD) Trump says he rejected S. Korean offer on defense cost-sharing
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he rejected South Korea's offer on defense cost-sharing because the country is wealthy and should pay "for a big percentage of what we're doing" there.
"They've offered us a certain amount of money and I've rejected it," Trump said at a White House coronavirus press briefing, referring to the stalled negotiations on how to share the cost for the upkeep of about 28,500 American troops stationed in South Korea.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports single-digit new virus cases again
SEOUL -- South Korea reported another single-digit increase in new virus cases Tuesday in a clear sign of a slowdown in the spread of the new coronavirus, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,683.
The country detected just nine new COVID-19 infections Monday, marking the third day in a row that the country's new virus infections stayed below 15, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
----------------
(2nd LD) Korea's exports sink 27 pct in first 20 days of April over virus pandemic
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports sank 27 percent on year in the first 20 days of April amid the shock from the coronavirus pandemic, customs data showed Tuesday.
The nation's outbound shipments dropped 26.9 percent in the April 1-20 period to US$21.7 billion, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
----------------
USFK calls for disciplined, vigilant posture against coronavirus
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) called Tuesday for service members to guard against complacency and to follow aggressive preventive measures against the coronavirus so as to stop its spread and maintain a full readiness posture.
"All USFK-affiliated individuals must remain disciplined and vigilant in their efforts to fighting complacency," USFK said in a release.
----------------
S. Korean baseball regular season to begin May 5
SEOUL -- Baseball will be back in South Korea on May 5.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Tuesday that the 2020 regular season, postponed from its March 28 start date due to the coronavirus outbreak, will begin on May 5, which is also the Children's Day holiday. The decision was reached at the league's meeting with its board of governors, made up of presidents from the league's 10 clubs.
----------------
(Yonhap Feature) With eased social distancing, S. Koreans imagine post-coronavirus life
SEOUL -- When South Korea reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Jan. 20, little was fathomed about how this virus would change life.
Three months into the virus outbreak, what was once deemed a regional virus has developed into a global pandemic, reshaping how people work, rest and live.
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean peninsula following N.K. missile launches
-
3
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
Son of legend wins 1st MVP award in men's basketball
-
3
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
U.S. has intelligence N.K. leader 'in grave danger after surgery': CNN
-
5
No unusual activity in N. Korea, Cheong Wa Dae says, amid speculation on Kim Jong-un's health