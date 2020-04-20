No N. Koreans visited S. Korea last year amid chilly inter-Korean relations: data
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- No North Koreans traveled to South Korea last year amid chilly inter-Korean relations, government data showed Monday.
In contrast, a total of 809 North Koreans visited South Korea a year earlier, according to the data provided by the unification ministry.
Cross-border relations have remained chilled, as Pyongyang remains unresponsive to Seoul's offers for exchange and cooperation amid a stalemate in denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.
The data showed that the number of South Koreans visiting the North last year, apart from trips to a liaison office, also dropped significantly over the same period.
Last year, 9,835 South Koreans visited the North, but the figure drops to 576 if those stationed at the joint liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong are excluded, compared with the corresponding figure of 4,612 tallied a year earlier, according to the data.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
3
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown
-
4
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean peninsula following N.K. missile launches
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
3
(4th LD) New coronavirus infections fall to single digits for first time in 2 months
-
4
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM