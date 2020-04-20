Son of legend wins 1st MVP award in men's basketball

His older brother, Heo Ung, is also a KBL regular, but he has not yet threatened to win the top individual award in his five seasons. Their father is widely regarded as the greatest South Korean basketball player ever, but his prime came during the semi-pro days of the early to mid 1990s. Hur Jae spent eight seasons in the KBL, which was launched in 1997. He won a playoff MVP but never the regular season award.