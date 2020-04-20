Samsung, LG extend factory shutdowns in Mexico over coronavirus
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. and LG Electronics Inc. -- South Korea's top two electronics makers -- said Monday they have decided to extend their factory shutdowns in Mexico over the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Samsung said its TV plant in Tijuana, northwestern Mexico, will be closed until May 3. The company originally planned to resume the plant's operation this week.
LG said its TV factory in Reynosa, northeastern Mexico, which was scheduled to reopen Monday, will be shuttered until Sunday, while the shutdown period for its TV plant in Mexicali, northern Mexico, has been extended by six days to April 30.
Mexico recently decided to extend its social distancing measures until May 30. The country has reported more than 6,800 COVID-19 cases, with over 500 deaths, according to the data from the World Health Organization.
Samsung and LG said their plants in India will also shut down until May 3 following the Indian government's lockdown extension.
However, Samsung said its washing machine factory in South Carolina,the United States, and home appliance plant in Poland will resume operations this week.
LG said its TV plant in Manaus, Brazil, will also reopen this week. The company's plants in Russia and Poland, however, are still shut down.
