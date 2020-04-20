S. Korea's mission in Wuhan returns to full operations after lifting of lockdown
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consulate general in Wuhan, the Chinese epicenter of the new coronavirus, resumed its full operations Monday, as its evacuated personnel returned after a lockdown was lifted in the city earlier this month, the foreign ministry said.
The eight diplomatic staffers, along with their five family members, recently returned to the central Chinese city via Shanghai where they were quarantined for two weeks upon arriving from South Korea late last month.
Kang Seung-seok, the new consul general in Wuhan who took office Feb. 20, and three other diplomats have remained in Wuhan to provide consular support to South Korean residents in the virus-hit region.
The normalization of the diplomatic mission came after the Chinese authorities lifted a 76-day lockdown on Wuhan on April 8. The novel virus first emerged in Wuhan in December.
