All Headlines 15:40 April 20, 2020

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

Yuhan 46,900 UP 200
SLCORP 13,350 DN 300
HITEJINRO 29,100 UP 50
Doosan Bobcat 24,900 UP 2,450
KAL 19,550 DN 1,350
Huchems 16,800 DN 50
KPIC 117,000 UP 10,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,950 UP 3,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,200 UP 2,200
KiaMtr 29,350 DN 550
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9760 UP20
CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 38,650 UP 550
DaelimInd 81,600 UP 2,900
CJ 72,000 DN 200
DB HiTek 23,700 DN 350
LGInt 12,600 DN 200
JWPHARMA 30,750 UP 1,300
DongkukStlMill 4,150 UP 70
SGBC 28,150 0
Hanwha 17,950 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 189,000 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,000 DN 150
Kogas 27,400 UP 500
Donga Socio Holdings 89,500 DN 400
SK hynix 82,000 DN 2,100
HyundaiEng&Const 34,300 UP 1,150
Youngpoong 508,000 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 51,600 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 28,200 DN 300
OCI 39,750 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 34,100 DN 1,050
LS ELECTRIC 38,950 UP 300
KorZinc 399,500 DN 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 4,320 DN 15
SYC 36,300 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 30,550 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 23,950 DN 250
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 200,500 UP 6,500
S-Oil 66,800 DN 400
(MORE)

