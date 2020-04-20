KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungElecMech 111,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 67,500 UP 3,700
LG Innotek 130,000 DN 2,500
KSOE 81,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,500 UP 100
Daesang 19,200 DN 250
SBC 9,180 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 24,550 0
SKNetworks 5,060 UP 60
TONGYANG 1,240 UP 45
ORION Holdings 13,800 DN 550
KISWire 15,150 DN 150
LotteFood 352,500 DN 5,500
NEXENTIRE 5,950 DN 110
CHONGKUNDANG 92,100 UP 1,200
KCC 143,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 60,600 DN 1,900
HyundaiMtr 97,600 DN 2,900
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,500 UP 9,000
KumhoPetrochem 67,900 UP 1,700
SKC 50,800 UP 600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,320 DN 120
Mobis 179,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,400 UP 250
HDC HOLDINGS 9,070 UP 170
S-1 83,600 DN 100
Hanchem 85,200 DN 2,500
DWS 21,600 DN 100
UNID 39,250 DN 350
TaekwangInd 760,000 UP 4,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,030 UP 20
LG Corp. 60,600 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 28,250 UP 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,750 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 1,615 UP 95
HankookShellOil 255,500 DN 2,000
SsangyongCement 4,990 UP 10
BoryungPharm 12,600 DN 200
L&L 11,400 DN 200
NamyangDairy 332,000 DN 500
