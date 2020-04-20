KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 15,350 DN 150
Handsome 23,500 UP 850
COWAY 60,100 DN 1,600
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,500 UP 1,900
IBK 7,700 DN 180
KorElecTerm 29,450 UP 50
NamhaeChem 8,140 UP 250
DONGSUH 17,050 UP 400
BGF 4,285 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL206500 UP500
LG Uplus 12,400 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 48,500 DN 50
KT&G 77,900 DN 100
LGH&H 1,262,000 UP 13,000
DHICO 4,090 UP 270
LG Display 11,300 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 95,200 DN 700
Kangwonland 24,400 DN 550
KEPCO E&C 16,850 UP 50
SamsungEng 11,250 DN 200
PanOcean 3,300 UP 40
Kakao 175,000 UP 3,000
NCsoft 642,000 DN 7,000
SAMSUNG CARD 28,600 DN 400
LGCHEM 351,500 DN 11,000
KT 23,050 UP 1,050
DSME 16,500 DN 100
DSINFRA 4,525 UP 300
CheilWorldwide 17,100 UP 150
DWEC 3,360 UP 5
Donga ST 88,800 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,400 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 235,500 DN 1,500
NAVER 180,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 179,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 31,950 UP 150
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,550 DN 650
Celltrion 212,000 UP 1,000
LGELECTRONICS 53,800 DN 700
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,700 UP 1,800
