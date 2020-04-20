Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Biologics swings to black in Q1

All Headlines 16:03 April 20, 2020

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 39.1 billion won (US$ 32 million), shifting from a loss of 38.5 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 62.6 billion, compared with a loss of 23.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 65.3 percent to 207.2 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

