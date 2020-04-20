S. Korea, China seek framework to grant businesspeople entry ban exemptions
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and China have agreed to seek an "institutional framework" to grant businesspeople exemptions from entry restrictions aimed at preventing imported new coronavirus infections, a foreign ministry official said Monday.
The agreement came during a videoconference that Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young and his Chinese counterpart, Le Yucheng, held last Friday to discuss responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral relations and other issues.
In recent weeks, Seoul has been cranking up diplomacy to enable at least entrepreneurs to make essential business trips abroad as part of efforts to minimize the economic fallout of the contagious disease.
"South Korea and China have agreed on the idea of establishing an institutional framework," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"China has been fairly cooperative on this issue. If we reach a final agreement, this would mark the first case of institutionalizing the entry of businesspeople," he added.
Further coordination with Chinese authorities is needed as there are differences between the two countries.
Seoul has demanded that Korean businesspeople with certificates proving their negative virus test results should be allowed to freely move in any part of China. But Beijing maintains that they be first allowed to travel in several parts of China on a trial basis.
So far, the foreign ministry has helped a total of 3,068 businesspeople secure exemptions to entry restrictions from nine countries.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
3
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown
-
4
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean peninsula following N.K. missile launches
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
3
(4th LD) New coronavirus infections fall to single digits for first time in 2 months
-
4
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM