Army soldier under probe for allegedly assaulting female captain with shovel
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- A 22-year-old corporal is under investigation over allegations of assaulting a female officer commanding his company with a folding shovel early this month after complaining about hard work, the Army said Monday.
The corporal, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly struck the officer in the arm with the entrenching tool and tried to choke her, leaving her with injuries requiring two weeks of medical treatment, according to officials.
The two were having a conversation after the corporal repeatedly complained about hard work late last month.
The military prosecution is looking into details of the incident.
"The military investigation body is fully aware of the severity of the incident and will give stern punishment according to law and regulation," an Army officer said.
Separately, military police are also investigating allegations four Army noncommissioned officers sexually harassed a superior officer last month.
Amid a series of embarrassing cases reported at the barracks, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has warned of stern punishment for misconduct and other lapses in discipline.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
3
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown
-
4
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean peninsula following N.K. missile launches
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
3
(4th LD) New coronavirus infections fall to single digits for first time in 2 months
-
4
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM