S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 20, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 April 20, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.876 0.879 -0.3
3-year TB 1.013 1.006 +0.7
10-year TB 1.444 1.438 +0.6
2-year MSB 0.981 0.981 0.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.153 2.148 +0.5
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
3
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown
-
4
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean peninsula following N.K. missile launches
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
Most Saved
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
3
(4th LD) New coronavirus infections fall to single digits for first time in 2 months
-
4
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
(2nd LD) Gov't to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity: PM