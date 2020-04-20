FM Kang discusses anti-virus cooperation with UNHCR chief
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke by phone with the head of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Monday and discussed ways for cooperation to overcome the coronavirus pandemic, her office said.
In the talks with Filippo Grandi, Kang explained South Korea's active engagement in the international efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to countries in need, while also making all-out efforts to stem the virus outbreak on its soil.
She also favorably assessed the various tasks the UNHCR has performed on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 to provide protection and support for the vulnerable, including refugees.
Grandi, in response, spoke highly of South Korea's effective responses to the virus outbreak that has now become an exemplar for the world. He held out hopes for greater cooperation with South Korea in the support for refugees and their host countries.
Last month, the UNHCR launched the Coronavirus Emergency Appeal, under which it has revised its call for a donation of US$255 million from the international community to help displaced people in urgent need of support amid the virus pandemic.
