N. Korea reopens some schools, universities amid coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Some university and high school students in North Korea are back at school after extended semester breaks that came due to the coronavirus outbreak, a propaganda outlet said Monday.
As the school vacations ended, classes reopened gradually, with students in their final years of university or high school first being allowed to attend lectures, according to an article carried by Naenara, a state media outlet.
The online outlet ran photos of students wearing masks and getting their temperatures checked before going into class. Other photos showed students seated in a classroom wearing face masks.
The article, however, did not mention when the schools resumed. Schools in North Korea start their new year on April 1.
North Korea claims it has no COVID-19 infections despite skepticism that the communist state might be covering up an outbreak, given its apparent lack of infrastructure to fight and treat the disease.
It has taken drastic measures at an early stage of the outbreak in the region to stem the inflow of the virus, by closing its border with China and toughening quarantine measures.
The news report on the school resumption appears aimed at projecting confidence about containing the virus and insisting that it has managed to get the outbreak under control.
North Korea first reported on the delay of school reopenings, including kindergartens, in late February. Its main newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, indicated in an article last month that the winter school breaks had been extended again, with authorities ramping up calls for people to refrain from going outside.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
ESPN approaches KBO about airing S. Korean baseball games in U.S.: sources
-
3
Rising relapse cases raise alert amid virus infection slowdown
-
4
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean peninsula following N.K. missile launches
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
Previous live BTS concerts to be streamed on YouTube to entertain fans at home
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5
-
2
(4th LD) New coronavirus infections fall to single digits for first time in 2 months
-
3
Moon, Trump discuss coronavirus, N. Korea
-
4
Seoul orders deportation of 7 foreigners for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports fewer than 20 virus cases for 3rd day