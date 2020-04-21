Trump says he rejected S. Korean offer on defense cost-sharing
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he rejected South Korea's offer on defense cost-sharing because he feels his country should be treated "equitably and fairly."
"They've offered us a certain amount of money and I've rejected it," he said at a White House coronavirus press briefing. "I just said, it's just, you know, we're doing a tremendous service. ... We have to be treated equitably and fairly."
An earlier news report said Trump rejected Seoul's offer to increase its contribution by 13 percent.
On a South Korean news report that the U.S. is considering a troop drawdown in South Korea, Trump appeared to rule out that option.
"It's not a question of reduction," he said. "It's a question of will they contribute toward the defense of their own nation."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
