Trump says he rejected S. Korean offer on defense cost-sharing

All Headlines 08:16 April 21, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he rejected South Korea's offer on defense cost-sharing because he feels his country should be treated "equitably and fairly."

"They've offered us a certain amount of money and I've rejected it," he said at a White House coronavirus press briefing. "I just said, it's just, you know, we're doing a tremendous service. ... We have to be treated equitably and fairly."

An earlier news report said Trump rejected Seoul's offer to increase its contribution by 13 percent.

On a South Korean news report that the U.S. is considering a troop drawdown in South Korea, Trump appeared to rule out that option.

"It's not a question of reduction," he said. "It's a question of will they contribute toward the defense of their own nation."

This AFP photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on April 20, 2020. (Yonhap)

