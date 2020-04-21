Korea's exports down 27 pct in first 20 days of April
All Headlines 08:52 April 21, 2020
SEJONG, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell sharply from a year earlier in the first 20 days of April amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Tuesday.
The country's outbound shipments declined 26.9 percent in the April 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
