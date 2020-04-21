Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 April 21, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/05 Sunny 20
Incheon 09/06 Sunny 20
Suwon 10/05 Sunny 20
Cheongju 13/07 Sunny 20
Daejeon 13/07 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 12/03 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 15/06 Sunny 20
Jeonju 13/06 Sunny 10
Gwangju 14/07 Cloudy 20
Jeju 16/11 Cloudy 20
Daegu 16/08 Cloudy 20
Busan 18/09 Cloudy 10
(END)
