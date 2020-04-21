Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

April 21, 2020

SEOUL, Apr. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/05 Sunny 20

Incheon 09/06 Sunny 20

Suwon 10/05 Sunny 20

Cheongju 13/07 Sunny 20

Daejeon 13/07 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 12/03 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 15/06 Sunny 20

Jeonju 13/06 Sunny 10

Gwangju 14/07 Cloudy 20

Jeju 16/11 Cloudy 20

Daegu 16/08 Cloudy 20

Busan 18/09 Cloudy 10

