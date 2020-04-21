S. Korean shares open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 16.07 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,882.29 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The decline followed losses in the U.S. market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.44 percent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index declining 1.03 percent.
Huh Jae-hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment Co., said a sharp plunge in oil prices and potential poor corporate earnings results weighed on investor sentiment.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks traded mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.50 percent, South Korea's second-largest chipmaker SK hynix Inc. was down 1.46 percent and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shed 2.66 percent.
Among gainers, South Korea's state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. rose 2.81 percent, and South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion was up 0.71 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,223.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.20 won from the previous session's close.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean peninsula following N.K. missile launches
-
3
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
4
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires barrage of missiles on eve of founder's birthday, S. Korea's elections
-
1
Son of legend wins 1st MVP award in men's basketball
-
2
N. Korea's denial calls into question Trump's claim about 'nice note' from Kim
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea reports fewer than 20 virus cases for 3rd day
-
4
U.S. ambassador's tweet on Global Hawk sparks controversy over publicity of sensitive military assets
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5