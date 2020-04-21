USFK calls for disciplined, vigilant posture against coronavirus
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) called Tuesday for service members to guard against complacency and to follow aggressive preventive measures against the coronavirus so as to stop its spread and maintain a full readiness posture.
"All USFK-affiliated individuals must remain disciplined and vigilant in their efforts to fighting complacency," USFK said in a release.
So far, USFK has reported a total of 25 infections, with the latest case confirmed last week, and two of the patients are active-duty soldiers.
To stem the spread of the virus, USFK remains at a level of "high" risk across the peninsula and has implemented control measures, such as restricting off-base travel and implementing social distancing guidance.
It has also meted out strict punishment for non-compliance. In the latest known case, a civilian worker at the Yongsan garrison in Seoul has been barred from all USFK installations for two years since last week, after he visited a bar outside the garrison earlier this month in violation of its public health guidance.
"Everyone has an individual responsibility to squash the curve, protect the force and kill the virus by keeping up your guard to protect the force (and) to protect the mission," it noted.
