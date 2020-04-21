Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military hospital resumes operations after workers test negative for virus

All Headlines 10:48 April 21, 2020

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- A military hospital in the central city of Daejeon reopened Tuesday after medical workers who were suspected of the coronavirus infection all tested negative for the disease, the defense ministry said.

The hospital, under the wing of the Armed Forces Medical Command, had been shut down after some medical workers were suspected of COVID-19 infection Sunday.

After showing mixed results, 10 workers who were examined all tested negative for the virus in the third round of examination, according to the ministry.

All of them are currently in quarantine as a preventive measure.

The hospital has been treating confirmed patients after being designated as an institution specializing in infectious disease following the virus outbreak.

As of Tuesday morning, the number of the coronavirus infections in barracks stood at 39.

