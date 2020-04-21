Military hospital resumes operations after workers test negative for virus
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- A military hospital in the central city of Daejeon reopened Tuesday after medical workers who were suspected of the coronavirus infection all tested negative for the disease, the defense ministry said.
The hospital, under the wing of the Armed Forces Medical Command, had been shut down after some medical workers were suspected of COVID-19 infection Sunday.
After showing mixed results, 10 workers who were examined all tested negative for the virus in the third round of examination, according to the ministry.
All of them are currently in quarantine as a preventive measure.
The hospital has been treating confirmed patients after being designated as an institution specializing in infectious disease following the virus outbreak.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of the coronavirus infections in barracks stood at 39.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean peninsula following N.K. missile launches
-
3
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
4
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires barrage of missiles on eve of founder's birthday, S. Korea's elections
-
1
Son of legend wins 1st MVP award in men's basketball
-
2
N. Korea's denial calls into question Trump's claim about 'nice note' from Kim
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea reports fewer than 20 virus cases for 3rd day
-
4
U.S. ambassador's tweet on Global Hawk sparks controversy over publicity of sensitive military assets
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5