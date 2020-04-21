S. Korea pledges sufficient forex liquidity for virus-hit exporters, importers
SEJONG, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Tuesday it will continue to supply sufficient foreign-exchange liquidity to exporters and importers hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom made the remarks at a meeting with senior executives from major exporters and importers earlier in the day, the ministry said in a statement.
Kim told the meeting that the global economy is expected to take a big hit by "unprecedented large-scale shocks" from the pandemic, which disrupted global supply chains and ravaged consumer demand.
"Negative impacts on our exports are expected to be more visible ahead due to a shock in global supply chains and demand," Kim said.
The government is fully prepared to help exporters and importers with contingency measures, including a supply of foreign-exchange liquidity and financial support, Kim said.
In a bid to supply more dollars into local markets, the government eased foreign-exchange liquidity rules last month.
The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) for banks was relaxed to 70 percent from 80 percent for three months.
Earlier in the day, customs data showed South Korea's exports sank 26.9 percent on-year in the first 20 days of April to US$21.7 billion.
The data came amid growing concerns that the coronavirus pandemic is denting the exports of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The new coronavirus has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean peninsula following N.K. missile launches
-
3
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
4
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires barrage of missiles on eve of founder's birthday, S. Korea's elections
-
1
Son of legend wins 1st MVP award in men's basketball
-
2
N. Korea's denial calls into question Trump's claim about 'nice note' from Kim
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea reports fewer than 20 virus cases for 3rd day
-
4
U.S. ambassador's tweet on Global Hawk sparks controversy over publicity of sensitive military assets
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea to maintain social distancing campaign, with less intensity, until May 5