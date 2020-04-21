U.S. has intelligence N.K. leader 'in grave danger after surgery': CNN
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The United States is looking into intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "in grave danger after a surgery," CNN reported Tuesday.
CNN cited an unidentified "U.S. official with direct knowledge," but offered no further details.
The report came after a South Korean internet news outlet reported that Kim has been receiving medical treatment at a villa in the resort county of Hyangsan, outside of Pyongyang, following a cardiovascular procedure.
Speculation has arisen about what happend to Kim since he apparently skipped an annual visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the occasion of the 108th birthday of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung last Wednesday.
Kim was last seen on April 11 in state media reports presiding over a political bureau meeting of the ruling Workers' Party on Saturday, calling for "strict national countermeasures to thoroughly check the infiltration of the virus."
Kim took over as leader after his father and late leader Kim Jong-il died in late 2011.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
U.S. flies spy plane over Korean peninsula following N.K. missile launches
-
3
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
Son of legend wins 1st MVP award in men's basketball
-
3
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
U.S. has intelligence N.K. leader 'in grave danger after surgery': CNN
-
5
No unusual activity in N. Korea, Cheong Wa Dae says, amid speculation on Kim Jong-un's health