10 indicted for breaching coronavirus self-isolation rule

All Headlines 15:24 April 21, 2020

SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Ten people in South Korea have been indicted for going outside despite being under self-isolation, the prosecution said Tuesday, reflecting the government's stern stance against rule breakers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the ten who have been referred to courts, the prosecution and police are also probing two men who have been detained for their alleged self-isolation violations.

They are a Seoul resident in his 60s who allegedly visited a sauna and restaurant after returning from the United States and a Gyeonggi Province resident in his 20s who repeatedly went outside.

"We plan to probe and (possibly) detain people who intentionally, repeatedly and continuously violate self-isolation," the prosecution said.

South Korea has adopted stronger quarantine measures, such as mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals, to better fight the virus that has infected more than 10,000 here.

Those who breach self-isolation rules could face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won (US$8,127).

