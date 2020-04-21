10 indicted for breaching coronavirus self-isolation rule
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Ten people in South Korea have been indicted for going outside despite being under self-isolation, the prosecution said Tuesday, reflecting the government's stern stance against rule breakers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the ten who have been referred to courts, the prosecution and police are also probing two men who have been detained for their alleged self-isolation violations.
They are a Seoul resident in his 60s who allegedly visited a sauna and restaurant after returning from the United States and a Gyeonggi Province resident in his 20s who repeatedly went outside.
"We plan to probe and (possibly) detain people who intentionally, repeatedly and continuously violate self-isolation," the prosecution said.
South Korea has adopted stronger quarantine measures, such as mandatory self-isolation for all international arrivals, to better fight the virus that has infected more than 10,000 here.
Those who breach self-isolation rules could face up to one year in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won (US$8,127).
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
3
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
4
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
Full text of President Moon Jae-in's remarks at ASEAN Plus Three video summit
-
5
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Son of legend wins 1st MVP award in men's basketball
-
4
U.S. has intelligence N.K. leader 'in grave danger after surgery': CNN
-
5
No unusual activity in N. Korea, Cheong Wa Dae says, amid speculation on Kim Jong-un's health