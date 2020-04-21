KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 28,750 DN 350
HDC-OP 18,750 DN 350
DOOSAN 37,850 DN 800
DaelimInd 81,400 DN 200
Yuhan 46,500 DN 400
SLCORP 12,950 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 142,500 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 49,700 DN 1,900
ShinhanGroup 27,700 DN 500
IlyangPharm 33,900 DN 900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9590 DN170
KiaMtr 28,850 DN 500
ORION Holdings 13,500 DN 300
KISWire 14,500 DN 650
LotteFood 354,500 UP 2,000
NEXENTIRE 5,730 DN 220
CHONGKUNDANG 91,900 DN 200
KCC 139,500 DN 3,500
CJ 70,700 DN 1,300
LIG Nex1 23,650 UP 500
DB HiTek 24,300 UP 600
Donga Socio Holdings 87,300 DN 2,200
Youngpoong 509,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 34,500 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 186,500 DN 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,450 DN 550
Kogas 26,700 DN 700
SK hynix 81,300 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,900 UP 950
SKNetworks 5,120 UP 60
SBC 8,810 DN 370
Daesang 19,050 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,200 DN 40
DB INSURANCE 39,850 UP 2,250
SamsungElec 49,250 DN 850
NHIS 8,720 DN 200
SK Discovery 24,800 DN 550
LS 35,950 UP 1,200
GC Corp 144,000 DN 4,500
