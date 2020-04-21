KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
GS E&C 24,200 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 283,000 0
KPIC 120,000 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,230 DN 90
SKC 53,800 UP 3,000
SYC 35,400 DN 900
SamsungHvyInd 4,160 DN 160
AK Holdings 21,800 DN 400
LOTTE 26,600 DN 950
GS Retail 31,200 DN 550
Ottogi 526,000 DN 10,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,000 DN 6,500
SsangyongMtr 1,555 DN 60
SsangyongCement 5,010 UP 20
BoryungPharm 12,350 DN 250
L&L 10,650 DN 750
NamyangDairy 323,500 DN 8,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 33,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,400 DN 450
TaekwangInd 727,000 DN 33,000
KAL 19,150 DN 400
AmoreG 58,700 DN 1,900
HyundaiMtr 93,500 DN 4,100
LG Corp. 62,300 UP 1,700
HankookShellOil 251,000 DN 4,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,270 UP 240
BukwangPharm 28,550 UP 300
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,500 DN 250
JWPHARMA 29,650 DN 1,100
LGInt 12,250 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 4,040 DN 110
Hanwha 17,900 DN 50
Shinsegae 259,500 UP 4,500
Nongshim 283,500 DN 5,000
SGBC 27,350 DN 800
Hyosung 65,300 DN 800
Binggrae 55,900 UP 400
GCH Corp 20,550 DN 800
LotteChilsung 98,300 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,340 DN 140
(MORE)
