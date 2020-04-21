KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
POSCO 171,000 DN 4,500
SPC SAMLIP 69,900 DN 2,200
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,900 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 165,500 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,125 DN 100
DaeduckElec 7,960 DN 40
MERITZ SECU 2,950 DN 20
HtlShilla 77,900 DN 1,500
Hanmi Science 27,300 DN 850
SamsungElecMech 110,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 71,300 UP 3,800
KSOE 77,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 14,400 DN 100
OCI 39,150 DN 600
LS ELECTRIC 38,200 DN 750
KorZinc 396,000 DN 3,500
HyundaiMipoDock 29,200 DN 1,350
IS DONGSEO 22,900 DN 1,050
S-Oil 68,300 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 128,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 203,500 UP 3,000
HYUNDAI WIA 33,300 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 65,800 DN 2,100
HyundaiElev 62,900 DN 3,100
Hanchem 82,500 DN 2,700
DWS 21,050 DN 550
UNID 38,500 DN 750
S-1 83,300 DN 300
Mobis 176,500 DN 3,000
HDC HOLDINGS 8,800 DN 270
IBK 7,480 DN 220
KorElecTerm 28,850 DN 600
DONGSUH 16,550 DN 500
BGF 4,125 DN 160
KEPCO 21,500 UP 150
SamsungSecu 27,850 DN 400
NamhaeChem 7,810 DN 330
SKTelecom 209,500 UP 6,000
S&T MOTIV 34,800 DN 600
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,650 DN 100
