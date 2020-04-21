KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanon Systems 9,180 DN 140
SK 183,000 DN 5,000
DAEKYO 4,755 DN 50
GKL 14,800 DN 550
Handsome 22,600 DN 900
COWAY 59,500 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,700 DN 1,800
DSME 16,500 0
LG Uplus 12,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,550 DN 950
DSINFRA 4,370 DN 155
DWEC 3,310 DN 50
Donga ST 85,800 DN 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 12,950 DN 450
CJ CheilJedang 233,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 179,500 0
KEPCO KPS 31,650 DN 300
SamsungEng 11,000 DN 250
LGH&H 1,299,000 UP 37,000
LGCHEM 354,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO E&C 16,650 DN 200
NCsoft 642,000 0
PanOcean 3,270 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 28,050 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 16,650 DN 450
KT 22,800 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 93,900 DN 1,300
KT&G 78,000 UP 100
DHICO 4,040 DN 50
LG Display 11,100 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL206500 0
Kangwonland 24,650 UP 250
NAVER 178,500 DN 1,500
Kakao 175,500 UP 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,150 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 52,600 DN 1,200
Celltrion 212,000 0
Huchems 16,200 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,300 UP 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,300 DN 1,400
