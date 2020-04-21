S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 21, 2020
All Headlines 16:34 April 21, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.886 0.876 +1.0
3-year TB 1.035 1.013 +2.2
10-year TB 1.458 1.444 +1.4
2-year MSB 0.996 0.981 +1.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.188 2.153 +3.5
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
