FM Kang discusses coronavirus spread in Japan with diplomatic mission chiefs
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Tuesday held a teleconference with diplomatic mission chiefs in Japan and discussed ways to best protect South Korean nationals in the country.
The ministry said that Seoul's ambassador to Tokyo, Nam Gwan-pyo, along with the heads of the consulate general offices in Osaka, Fukuoka, Sendai and Yokohama, took part in the meeting. The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Japan with the government there taking more stringent measures to curb the spread.
The diplomats reported on developments in their respective regions and the response of local public health authorities, as well as what actions are being taken to safeguard the health of South Korean citizens.
The officials also elaborated on some of the difficulties they are facing in the country.
Kang recognized the efforts being made by all missions in Japan and asked diplomats to do their upmost to reduce fallout from the pandemic by working closely with the Japanese government and related organizations.
Japan has reported 11,118 cases of the coronavirus, with fatalities hitting 186. The latest tally released by Tokyo showed infected cases rising by 367 in the past day with fatality numbers moving up by 15.
