Hyundai adds upgraded Veloster N to boost sales
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Tuesday added the upgraded Veloster N high-performance car to its lineup as it strives to boost sales amid a growing coronavirus impact on the auto sector.
The 2020 Veloster N comes with a 2.0-liter gasoline turbocharged engine and an eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.6 seconds, the company said in a statement.
The Veloster N is equipped with safety features, such as front collision avoidance, driver awareness warning, blind-spot collision, and rear cross-traffic warning systems, it said.
The high-performance car sells at a base price of 29 million won (US$24,000), with the numbers going up depending on options that are added.
Hyundai's N product lineup includes the Veloster N, i30 N and i30 Fastback N.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
