April 22, 2020

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- Oil prices plunge into negative territory for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Declining exports of semiconductors, cars and petrochemicals (Kookmin Daily)
-- Reports on N. Korean leader being in grave danger, S. Korea says no unusual signs about N. Korean leader (Donga llbo)
-- Oil prices plunge into negative territory for first time (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Oil prices plunge into negative territory for first time (Segye Times)
-- Reports on N. Korean leader in grave danger after surgery (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Controversy on N. Korean leader in grave danger, S. Korea says N. Korean leader in Kangwon Province (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lawmakers and ministers are urgently required to act on relief aid package (Hankyoreh)
-- Chaos surrounding reported grave danger of N. Korean leader (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Experts call for public funds worth 100 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's policy lender to inject 1.7 tln won in Asiana Airlines (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Rumors fly over health of Kim Jong-un (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's exports, industries to be hit by historic oil crash (Korea Herald)
-- Speculation mounts over Kim Jong-un's health condition (Korea Times)
