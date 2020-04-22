Korean-language dailies

-- Oil prices plunge into negative territory for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Declining exports of semiconductors, cars and petrochemicals (Kookmin Daily)

-- Reports on N. Korean leader being in grave danger, S. Korea says no unusual signs about N. Korean leader (Donga llbo)

-- Oil prices plunge into negative territory for first time (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Oil prices plunge into negative territory for first time (Segye Times)

-- Reports on N. Korean leader in grave danger after surgery (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Controversy on N. Korean leader in grave danger, S. Korea says N. Korean leader in Kangwon Province (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lawmakers and ministers are urgently required to act on relief aid package (Hankyoreh)

-- Chaos surrounding reported grave danger of N. Korean leader (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Experts call for public funds worth 100 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea's policy lender to inject 1.7 tln won in Asiana Airlines (Korea Economic Daily)

