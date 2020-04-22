Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Oil prices plunge into negative territory for first time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Declining exports of semiconductors, cars and petrochemicals (Kookmin Daily)
-- Reports on N. Korean leader being in grave danger, S. Korea says no unusual signs about N. Korean leader (Donga llbo)
-- Oil prices plunge into negative territory for first time (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Oil prices plunge into negative territory for first time (Segye Times)
-- Reports on N. Korean leader in grave danger after surgery (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Controversy on N. Korean leader in grave danger, S. Korea says N. Korean leader in Kangwon Province (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lawmakers and ministers are urgently required to act on relief aid package (Hankyoreh)
-- Chaos surrounding reported grave danger of N. Korean leader (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Experts call for public funds worth 100 tln won (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's policy lender to inject 1.7 tln won in Asiana Airlines (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Rumors fly over health of Kim Jong-un (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's exports, industries to be hit by historic oil crash (Korea Herald)
-- Speculation mounts over Kim Jong-un's health condition (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
U.S. has intelligence N.K. leader 'in grave danger after surgery': CNN
-
4
(3rd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
5
(2nd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources