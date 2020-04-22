(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 22)

That explains why the government should be cautious about supplying masks there. The government should take into account not just Japan's response but domestic public sentiment as well. One thing to think about in this process is the local supply and demand situation of face masks. The government should not forget the bitter experience of causing a mask shortage after it provided a large number of protective masks for China in the early stage of the new coronavirus pandemic. As an old saying goes, "One has to be full before feeding others." The Moon administration first ought to secure sufficient production capacity. If the idle inventory surpasses essential levels, public opinion on helping Japan also could turn favorable.

(END)