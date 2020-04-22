(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 22)

As the pandemic shock drags on, it will thrust our economy into an uncertain future. No one knows how many fiscal inputs are needed. The government needs to safeguard its fiscal solidity if it wants to leave some room for additional injections of emergency funds. If the government wants to stick with Hong, it is better to give power to the Finance Ministry. Instead of blindly trying to put its campaign promises into action, the government should be careful in addressing a tsunami of economic shocks from Covid-19.

