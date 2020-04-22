Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:13 April 22, 2020
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/04 Sunny 30
Incheon 08/05 Cloudy 20
Suwon 08/03 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 12/05 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 12/04 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 09/02 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 13/05 Sunny 0
Jeonju 11/04 Sunny 20
Gwangju 13/05 Cloudy 20
Jeju 15/09 Sunny 0
Daegu 13/04 Sunny 20
Busan 16/06 Cloudy 20
(END)
