Wednesday's weather forecast

April 22, 2020

SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/04 Sunny 30

Incheon 08/05 Cloudy 20

Suwon 08/03 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 12/05 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 12/04 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 09/02 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 13/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 11/04 Sunny 20

Gwangju 13/05 Cloudy 20

Jeju 15/09 Sunny 0

Daegu 13/04 Sunny 20

Busan 16/06 Cloudy 20

