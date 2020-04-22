S. Korea reports 11 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,694
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported yet another single-digit increase in new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday in a clear sign of a slowdown in new infections, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,683.
The country detected 11 new COVID-19 infections, marking the fourth day in a row that the country's new virus infections stayed below 15, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Six of the newly added cases were imported, the data showed.
The country announced a single-digit increase in cases Sunday for the first time in two months at eight, followed by 13 cases the following day and nine on Tuesday.
The plateauing figures mark a drastic drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909 new cases. The country confirmed its first COVID-19 infection on Jan. 20.
The nation's death toll from the coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by one to 237, the health authorities said.
In total, 8,277 patients in South Korea have recovered from the virus, up from 8,213 a day earlier.
The number of new infections continued to slow in the southeastern city of Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region that accounts for around 64 percent of the total cases, adding just one additional case.
Seoul, the most populous city of South Korea, reported two new cases, with the surrounding Gyeonggi Province reporting no COVID-19 infections.
Starting Monday, South Korea applied a relaxed social-distancing advisory to some facilities, including gyms and cram schools, as the number of new COVID-19 infections here showed clear signs of slowing down.
South Korea announced it will maintain the social distancing drive until May 5, but it will ease some rules under conditions that such facilities comply with safety measures.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
4
(2nd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
5
U.S. has intelligence N.K. leader 'in grave danger after surgery': CNN