OTC derivatives market grows 10 pct in 2019
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's market for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives rose 10.1 percent in 2019 from a year earlier on the back of growing demand for tools to hedge various risks, data showed Wednesday.
The combined turnover of OTC derivatives, such as interest rate swaps and currency forwards, stood at 17,945 trillion won (US$14.5 trillion) in 2019, up 1,641 trillion won from 2018, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Transactions of interest rate swaps rose 6.8 percent on-year to 3,651 trillion won in 2019, while transactions of currency forwards jumped 11.4 percent on-year to 13,188 trillion won, the FSS said.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
4
(2nd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
5
U.S. has intelligence N.K. leader 'in grave danger after surgery': CNN