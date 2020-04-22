S. Korea, Colombia share coronavirus information
SEJONG, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Colombia shared information on the new coronavirus, including details on containment methods, and discussed economic measures to ease the fallout of the pandemic, Seoul's finance ministry said Wednesday.
South Korea's Deputy Finance Minister Heo Jang and Jose Manuel Restrepo, Colombia's commerce minister, also agreed to forge closer cooperation on an economic recovery after the pandemic wanes.
The two officials held discussions via videoconferencing earlier in the day, the ministry said.
After four weeks of strict social distancing and aggressive testing, South Korea appears to have brought the disease under control, but Seoul officials warned that a new wave of infections could come at anytime.
South Korea has unveiled rescue packages worth 150 trillion won (US$121.3 billion) to help ease the economic impact of the virus, according to the ministry.
