Exports of coronavirus test kits jump this month

All Headlines 11:42 April 22, 2020

SEJONG, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of coronavirus test kits jumped on-year in the first 20 days of this month, data showed Wednesday.

Exports of test kits stood at US$131.9 million in the 20-day period, compared with $7.25 million for the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

So far this year, South Korea has exported test kits to a total of 106 nations.

Brazil imported $19.2 million worth of test kits from South Korea, followed by the United States with $15.5 million and Italy with $14.8 million, the data showed.

This photo, provided by the South Korean Embassy in Gabon, shows Gabonese government officials (1st and 2nd from R) posing for a photo upon the arrival of 50,000 coronavirus test kits from South Korea at Libreville International Airport in the Gabonese capital city of Libreville on April 18, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

