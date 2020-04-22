Exports of coronavirus test kits jump this month
All Headlines 11:42 April 22, 2020
SEJONG, April 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of coronavirus test kits jumped on-year in the first 20 days of this month, data showed Wednesday.
Exports of test kits stood at US$131.9 million in the 20-day period, compared with $7.25 million for the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
So far this year, South Korea has exported test kits to a total of 106 nations.
Brazil imported $19.2 million worth of test kits from South Korea, followed by the United States with $15.5 million and Italy with $14.8 million, the data showed.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
