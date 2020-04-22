KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SsangyongCement 5,440 UP 430
HITEJINRO 29,500 UP 750
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,150 DN 1,550
ShinhanGroup 27,600 DN 100
AmoreG 58,300 DN 400
HyundaiMtr 92,600 DN 900
BukwangPharm 27,850 DN 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,650 UP 150
TaekwangInd 717,000 DN 10,000
HankookShellOil 251,500 UP 500
HyundaiEng&Const 35,300 UP 800
SamsungF&MIns 185,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,100 UP 650
Kogas 25,900 DN 800
Youngpoong 503,000 DN 6,000
SK hynix 83,900 UP 2,600
Hanwha 17,800 DN 100
CJ 71,300 UP 600
DB HiTek 25,500 UP 1,200
Donga Socio Holdings 86,900 DN 400
JWPHARMA 31,150 UP 1,500
LGInt 12,250 0
KAL 19,250 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,190 DN 80
LG Corp. 62,100 DN 200
BoryungPharm 12,250 DN 100
L&L 10,700 UP 50
INNOCEAN 56,700 DN 1,600
Daesang 18,900 DN 150
NamyangDairy 316,500 DN 7,000
SBC 8,480 DN 330
Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 DN 50
TONGYANG 1,245 UP 45
DongkukStlMill 3,965 DN 75
SKNetworks 5,340 UP 220
DOOSAN 37,000 DN 850
Yuhan 47,200 UP 700
SLCORP 12,450 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 UP 5,500
DaelimInd 85,200 UP 3,800
