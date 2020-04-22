SsangyongCement 5,440 UP 430

HITEJINRO 29,500 UP 750

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,150 DN 1,550

ShinhanGroup 27,600 DN 100

AmoreG 58,300 DN 400

HyundaiMtr 92,600 DN 900

BukwangPharm 27,850 DN 700

ILJIN MATERIALS 40,650 UP 150

TaekwangInd 717,000 DN 10,000

HankookShellOil 251,500 UP 500

HyundaiEng&Const 35,300 UP 800

SamsungF&MIns 185,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,100 UP 650

Kogas 25,900 DN 800

Youngpoong 503,000 DN 6,000

SK hynix 83,900 UP 2,600

Hanwha 17,800 DN 100

CJ 71,300 UP 600

DB HiTek 25,500 UP 1,200

Donga Socio Holdings 86,900 DN 400

JWPHARMA 31,150 UP 1,500

LGInt 12,250 0

KAL 19,250 UP 100

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,190 DN 80

LG Corp. 62,100 DN 200

BoryungPharm 12,250 DN 100

L&L 10,700 UP 50

INNOCEAN 56,700 DN 1,600

Daesang 18,900 DN 150

NamyangDairy 316,500 DN 7,000

SBC 8,480 DN 330

Hyundai M&F INS 24,350 DN 50

TONGYANG 1,245 UP 45

DongkukStlMill 3,965 DN 75

SKNetworks 5,340 UP 220

DOOSAN 37,000 DN 850

Yuhan 47,200 UP 700

SLCORP 12,450 DN 500

CJ LOGISTICS 148,000 UP 5,500

DaelimInd 85,200 UP 3,800

(MORE)