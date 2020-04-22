KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208500 UP2000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,250 UP 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 36,550 UP 5,150
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,950 DN 450
OCI 39,100 DN 50
LS ELECTRIC 37,950 DN 250
KorZinc 395,500 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 112,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,195 UP 35
SYC 34,850 DN 550
HyundaiMipoDock 29,000 DN 200
Hanssem 70,900 DN 400
IlyangPharm 33,650 DN 250
DaeduckElec 7,960 0
KSOE 75,700 DN 1,300
MERITZ SECU 2,940 DN 10
HtlShilla 77,600 DN 300
Hanmi Science 27,100 DN 200
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,150 DN 500
Mobis 176,500 0
S-1 84,600 UP 1,300
Hanchem 83,000 UP 500
DWS 21,050 0
UNID 38,050 DN 450
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 202,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 32,700 DN 600
S-Oil 67,900 DN 400
HDC HOLDINGS 8,990 UP 190
LG Innotek 129,500 UP 1,500
IS DONGSEO 23,000 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 67,000 UP 1,200
KEPCO 22,400 UP 900
SamsungSecu 27,850 0
SKTelecom 214,500 UP 5,000
S&T MOTIV 33,800 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 63,600 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,650 0
Hanon Systems 9,030 DN 150
SK 184,000 UP 1,000
DAEKYO 4,845 UP 90
