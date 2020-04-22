KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GKL 14,900 UP 100
Handsome 22,400 DN 200
COWAY 59,900 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,300 DN 400
IBK 7,340 DN 140
KorElecTerm 29,100 UP 250
NamhaeChem 7,920 UP 110
DONGSUH 16,500 DN 50
BGF 4,060 DN 65
SamsungEng 10,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 97,000 UP 3,100
PanOcean 3,205 DN 65
SAMSUNG CARD 27,750 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 16,700 UP 50
KT 23,200 UP 400
LG Uplus 12,650 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,350 DN 200
KT&G 79,000 UP 1,000
DHICO 3,985 DN 55
LG Display 10,850 DN 250
Kangwonland 24,800 UP 150
NAVER 182,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 177,000 UP 1,500
NCsoft 677,000 UP 35,000
DSME 17,350 UP 850
DSINFRA 4,265 DN 105
DWEC 3,445 UP 135
Donga ST 84,000 DN 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 12,950 0
CJ CheilJedang 236,000 UP 2,500
DongwonF&B 179,500 0
KEPCO KPS 31,950 UP 300
LGH&H 1,337,000 UP 38,000
LGCHEM 355,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 16,550 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 66,900 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 28,600 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 52,400 DN 200
Celltrion 214,000 UP 2,000
Huchems 15,850 DN 350
