Samsung C&T Q1 net profit up 55.8 pct
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of 346.6 billion won (US$281.3 million), up 55.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 39.8 percent on-year to 147 billion won. Revenue decreased 5.4 percent to 6.96 trillion won.
Operating profit was 6.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange (KRX).
(END)
