Seoul gets latest-ever sleet amid cold weather
All Headlines 16:38 April 22, 2020
SEOUL, April 22 (Yonhap) -- Seoul observed the latest sleet on record Wednesday as unusually cold weather continued, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
Rain and snow mixed fell in the city between 2:15 p.m. and 2:40 p.m., according to the KMA. It was the latest since the country began to compile weather data in 1907 and three days later than the previous record of April 19 set in 1911, the agency said.
"Weak snow, formed 700 to 800 meters above the ground by passing cold air around zero C, appears to have melted into sleet while descending," the KMA said.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
3
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
4
N. Korean defector wins first-ever constituency seat in parliament
-
5
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
Most Saved
-
1
(6th LD) Ruling party wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections amid pandemic
-
2
Coronavirus relapse cases continue to rise in S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
4
More students to resume classes online amid virus woes
-
5
(LEAD) (News Focus) Ruling party's landslide election win to give boost to President Moon's reform drive
-
1
(LEAD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government source
-
2
(URGENT) No special signs detected with regard to N. Korean leader's health: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) No unusual signs about N.K. leader's health: government sources
-
4
Almost all university students want tuition refunds over COVID-19: poll
-
5
(URGENT) Trump says he rejected S. Korean offer on defense cost-sharing