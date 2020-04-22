S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 22, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 April 22, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.893 0.886 +0.7
3-year TB 1.046 1.035 +1.1
10-year TB 1.532 1.458 +7.4
2-year MSB 1.009 0.996 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.203 2.188 +1.5
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
